Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

1934 West Washington Street

1934 West Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1934 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 West Washington Street have any available units?
1934 West Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1934 West Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1934 West Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 West Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 West Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1934 West Washington Street offer parking?
No, 1934 West Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1934 West Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 West Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 West Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1934 West Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1934 West Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1934 West Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 West Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 West Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 West Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1934 West Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

