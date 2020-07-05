1934 E PUEBLO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This single level home has 4 bedrooms 2 baths, Open lay out & Neutral scheme throughout! Charming Kitchen with granite counters and detailed cabinetry! Nice size bedrooms! Master bathroom has been upgraded with granite countertops too! Curb appealing home! House will be cleaned prior to move-in, Applicant to submit a list of items they would like to have done with the application or prior to putting a Hold Deposit Down. $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2000.00 security deposit No pets except registered service animal