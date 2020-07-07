All apartments in Phoenix
1931 East Sheridan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1931 East Sheridan Street

1931 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1931 East Sheridan Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,550 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 East Sheridan Street have any available units?
1931 East Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 East Sheridan Street have?
Some of 1931 East Sheridan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 East Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1931 East Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 East Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 East Sheridan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1931 East Sheridan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1931 East Sheridan Street offers parking.
Does 1931 East Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 East Sheridan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 East Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 1931 East Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1931 East Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 1931 East Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 East Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 East Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

