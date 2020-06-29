All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1927 East Hartford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1927 East Hartford Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 2:03 AM

1927 East Hartford Avenue

1927 East Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1927 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 East Hartford Avenue have any available units?
1927 East Hartford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1927 East Hartford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1927 East Hartford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 East Hartford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 East Hartford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1927 East Hartford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1927 East Hartford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1927 East Hartford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 East Hartford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 East Hartford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1927 East Hartford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1927 East Hartford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1927 East Hartford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 East Hartford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 East Hartford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1927 East Hartford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1927 East Hartford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College