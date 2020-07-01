All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1920 East Sheridan Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:15 PM

1920 East Sheridan Street

1920 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 East Sheridan Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
4 bedroom and 2 bath in Phoenix, open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen! Nice fenced yard. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lb, some breed restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 East Sheridan Street have any available units?
1920 East Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1920 East Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1920 East Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 East Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 East Sheridan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1920 East Sheridan Street offer parking?
No, 1920 East Sheridan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1920 East Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 East Sheridan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 East Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 1920 East Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1920 East Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 1920 East Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 East Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 East Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 East Sheridan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 East Sheridan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

