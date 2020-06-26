1920 E MARYLAND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained, newly painted and freshened townhome in a very quiet subdivision. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows give a spacious feel. Private bedroom downstairs. Master bedroom has a private balcony with great views of Piestewa Peak, and a large walk-in closet. The second bedroom upstairs is spacious and has a bay window with sitting area. Remodeled kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and a large dining area. The front patio has a little gate for privacy. Clean and comfortable townhome with two full car garage. Near biking, hiking and a community park. Close to Biltmore Fashion Square, shops, restaurants. Easy access to 51 Freeway. Easy to show.Unit has been newly painted, new carpet and freshened.