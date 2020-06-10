1913 N 25TH Place

1913 North 25th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Sunset Acres
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
1 bed/1 bath for lease INCLUDING ALL UTILITIES!!! Fully updated interior, new flooring and lighting, ceiling fans, new blinds and bathroom, nice gas stove, small fenced yard in front. Must SEE! Tenants to verify all facts and figures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
