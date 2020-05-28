Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1909 E ORANGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1909 E ORANGE Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1909 E ORANGE Drive
1909 East Orange Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1909 East Orange Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2Bd 2 Ba. GREAT Location in quiet complex. Tenant pays all utilities. 6 month minimum lease. Unfurnished
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 E ORANGE Drive have any available units?
1909 E ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1909 E ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 1909 E ORANGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1909 E ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 E ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 E ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1909 E ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1909 E ORANGE Drive offer parking?
No, 1909 E ORANGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1909 E ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 E ORANGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 E ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 1909 E ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1909 E ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 E ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 E ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 E ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
