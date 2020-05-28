All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 21 2020

1909 E ORANGE Drive

1909 East Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1909 East Orange Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
2Bd 2 Ba. GREAT Location in quiet complex. Tenant pays all utilities. 6 month minimum lease. Unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

