All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 19027 N 42ND Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
19027 N 42ND Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 4:37 AM

19027 N 42ND Place

19027 North 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19027 North 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Soaring ceilings & a bright, open floor plan welcome you. Architectural detailing adds flair to this spacious home. Formal living & dining areas. You'll love the big, open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters, center island, plenty of cabinet space, & pantry. Sunny breakfast nook is perfect for that morning cup of coffee. Split Master Retreat features bay windows & walk-in closet, separate tub/shower in Master Bath. New wood-look tile in living areas/bedrooms. New AC. Huge yard w/gazebo is perfect for entertaining w/block walls for privacy & citrus trees for garden fresh fruit. Gardening service & HOA included for carefree living. Minutes from world class shopping & restaurants at Kierland, City North, Scottsdale Quarter & Desert Ridge. Close to both the 101 and 51. 1. Water circulation pump added for quicker hot water through the house.
2. New energy efficient hot water heater
3. New artificial turf- taller grass upgrade- saves water and has very realistic feel.
4. New paint throughout
5. New updated contemporary wood tile.
6. New dishwasher 2019. New Refrigerator in 2018.
7. New energy efficient air conditioning.
8. New garage door that connects to your wifi. You can open/close using app. Set amazon deliveries to open garage etc.
9. Gigablast wired and internet ready.
10. New gas tanks added to fire place. *tenant responsible for gas filling service if they desire to use the fireplace.
11. Brand new energy efficient front door and hardware.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19027 N 42ND Place have any available units?
19027 N 42ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19027 N 42ND Place have?
Some of 19027 N 42ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19027 N 42ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
19027 N 42ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19027 N 42ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 19027 N 42ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19027 N 42ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 19027 N 42ND Place offers parking.
Does 19027 N 42ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19027 N 42ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19027 N 42ND Place have a pool?
No, 19027 N 42ND Place does not have a pool.
Does 19027 N 42ND Place have accessible units?
No, 19027 N 42ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19027 N 42ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19027 N 42ND Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College