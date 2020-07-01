19027 N 42ND Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Soaring ceilings & a bright, open floor plan welcome you. Architectural detailing adds flair to this spacious home. Formal living & dining areas. You'll love the big, open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters, center island, plenty of cabinet space, & pantry. Sunny breakfast nook is perfect for that morning cup of coffee. Split Master Retreat features bay windows & walk-in closet, separate tub/shower in Master Bath. New wood-look tile in living areas/bedrooms. New AC. Huge yard w/gazebo is perfect for entertaining w/block walls for privacy & citrus trees for garden fresh fruit. Gardening service & HOA included for carefree living. Minutes from world class shopping & restaurants at Kierland, City North, Scottsdale Quarter & Desert Ridge. Close to both the 101 and 51. 1. Water circulation pump added for quicker hot water through the house.

2. New energy efficient hot water heater

3. New artificial turf- taller grass upgrade- saves water and has very realistic feel.

4. New paint throughout

5. New updated contemporary wood tile.

6. New dishwasher 2019. New Refrigerator in 2018.

7. New energy efficient air conditioning.

8. New garage door that connects to your wifi. You can open/close using app. Set amazon deliveries to open garage etc.

9. Gigablast wired and internet ready.

10. New gas tanks added to fire place. *tenant responsible for gas filling service if they desire to use the fireplace.

11. Brand new energy efficient front door and hardware.