19020 N 43RD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
19020 N 43RD Drive
19020 North 43rd Drive
No Longer Available
Location
19020 North 43rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
GREAT LOCATION EASY ACCESS TO 101 OR I17, SHOPPING, BUS. FRESH TWO TONE PAINT, HUGH YARD, GATED COURTYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have any available units?
19020 N 43RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19020 N 43RD Drive have?
Some of 19020 N 43RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19020 N 43RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19020 N 43RD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19020 N 43RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive offer parking?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have a pool?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19020 N 43RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
