19020 N 43RD Drive
19020 N 43RD Drive

19020 North 43rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19020 North 43rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
courtyard
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
GREAT LOCATION EASY ACCESS TO 101 OR I17, SHOPPING, BUS. FRESH TWO TONE PAINT, HUGH YARD, GATED COURTYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have any available units?
19020 N 43RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 19020 N 43RD Drive have?
Some of 19020 N 43RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19020 N 43RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19020 N 43RD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19020 N 43RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive offer parking?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have a pool?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 19020 N 43RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19020 N 43RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19020 N 43RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
