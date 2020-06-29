All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18841 N 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18841 N 2nd Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

18841 N 2nd Avenue

18841 North 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18841 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Appliances Included Upgrades Available
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,813 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days a

(RLNE5459167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18841 N 2nd Avenue have any available units?
18841 N 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18841 N 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 18841 N 2nd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18841 N 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18841 N 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18841 N 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18841 N 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18841 N 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18841 N 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 18841 N 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18841 N 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18841 N 2nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18841 N 2nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 18841 N 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18841 N 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18841 N 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18841 N 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College