18825 North 41st Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

18825 North 41st Lane

18825 North 41st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18825 North 41st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18825 North 41st Lane have any available units?
18825 North 41st Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18825 North 41st Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18825 North 41st Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18825 North 41st Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18825 North 41st Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18825 North 41st Lane offer parking?
No, 18825 North 41st Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18825 North 41st Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18825 North 41st Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18825 North 41st Lane have a pool?
No, 18825 North 41st Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18825 North 41st Lane have accessible units?
No, 18825 North 41st Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18825 North 41st Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18825 North 41st Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18825 North 41st Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18825 North 41st Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

