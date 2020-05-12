All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:16 AM

18823 N 39TH Way N

18823 North 39th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18823 North 39th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This home will be available to view and rent on August 1st, 2019. Owner is in the process of Moving and renovating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18823 N 39TH Way N have any available units?
18823 N 39TH Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18823 N 39TH Way N have?
Some of 18823 N 39TH Way N's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18823 N 39TH Way N currently offering any rent specials?
18823 N 39TH Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18823 N 39TH Way N pet-friendly?
No, 18823 N 39TH Way N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18823 N 39TH Way N offer parking?
Yes, 18823 N 39TH Way N offers parking.
Does 18823 N 39TH Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18823 N 39TH Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18823 N 39TH Way N have a pool?
Yes, 18823 N 39TH Way N has a pool.
Does 18823 N 39TH Way N have accessible units?
No, 18823 N 39TH Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 18823 N 39TH Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 18823 N 39TH Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
