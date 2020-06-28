Granville 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home for lease. Corner location, 4 doors to the pool. Well maintained. All appliances included. Property backs to open common area. North / South exposure. Landlord is looking for a 12 month plus lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18815 N 34TH Avenue have any available units?
18815 N 34TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18815 N 34TH Avenue have?
Some of 18815 N 34TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18815 N 34TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18815 N 34TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.