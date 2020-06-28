18815 N 34TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Granville 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home for lease. Corner location, 4 doors to the pool. Well maintained. All appliances included. Property backs to open common area. North / South exposure. Landlord is looking for a 12 month plus lease.