Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18807 N 1ST Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:45 AM
18807 N 1ST Avenue
18807 North 1st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18807 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH OVER 1800SF HOME. THIS HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED AND IS MOVE IN READY! TRANQUIL BACKYARD WITH TONS ON PLANTS, PAVER PATIO AND FOUNTAIN. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED WITH RENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have any available units?
18807 N 1ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have?
Some of 18807 N 1ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18807 N 1ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18807 N 1ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18807 N 1ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18807 N 1ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18807 N 1ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18807 N 1ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 18807 N 1ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18807 N 1ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18807 N 1ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
