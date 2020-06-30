All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18807 N 1ST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18807 N 1ST Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:45 AM

18807 N 1ST Avenue

18807 North 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18807 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH OVER 1800SF HOME. THIS HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED AND IS MOVE IN READY! TRANQUIL BACKYARD WITH TONS ON PLANTS, PAVER PATIO AND FOUNTAIN. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED WITH RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have any available units?
18807 N 1ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have?
Some of 18807 N 1ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18807 N 1ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18807 N 1ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18807 N 1ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18807 N 1ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18807 N 1ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18807 N 1ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 18807 N 1ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18807 N 1ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18807 N 1ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18807 N 1ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College