Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18650 N 1st Avenue
18650 North 1st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
18650 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bath home has a split floor plan with a large open kitchen and lots of storage cabinets. Freshly painted and very spacious. Low maintenance front and backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18650 N 1st Avenue have any available units?
18650 N 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18650 N 1st Avenue have?
Some of 18650 N 1st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18650 N 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18650 N 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18650 N 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18650 N 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 18650 N 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18650 N 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 18650 N 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18650 N 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18650 N 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 18650 N 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18650 N 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18650 N 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18650 N 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18650 N 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
