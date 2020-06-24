Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18650 N 1 st ave Avenue
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18650 N 1 st ave Avenue
18650 N 1st Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
18650 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bath home has a split floor plan with a large open kitchen and lots of storage cabinets. Freshly painted and very spacious. Low maintenance front and backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have any available units?
18650 N 1 st ave Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18650 N 1 st ave Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue offers parking.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have a pool?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College