18650 N 1 st ave Avenue
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

18650 N 1 st ave Avenue

18650 N 1st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

18650 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bath home has a split floor plan with a large open kitchen and lots of storage cabinets. Freshly painted and very spacious. Low maintenance front and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have any available units?
18650 N 1 st ave Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18650 N 1 st ave Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue offers parking.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have a pool?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18650 N 1 st ave Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
