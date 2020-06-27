All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18613 N 16TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18613 N 16TH Place
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

18613 N 16TH Place

18613 North 16th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18613 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful North Phoenix gated community. Walking distance to North Canyon high school. Close to major freeways, shopping centers, PV college. Clean house with tile and laminate flooring. Stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18613 N 16TH Place have any available units?
18613 N 16TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18613 N 16TH Place have?
Some of 18613 N 16TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18613 N 16TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18613 N 16TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18613 N 16TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18613 N 16TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18613 N 16TH Place offer parking?
No, 18613 N 16TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 18613 N 16TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18613 N 16TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18613 N 16TH Place have a pool?
No, 18613 N 16TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18613 N 16TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18613 N 16TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18613 N 16TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18613 N 16TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College