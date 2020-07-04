All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1852 East Mobile Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1852 East Mobile Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:07 PM

1852 East Mobile Lane

1852 East Mobile Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1852 East Mobile Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming Renovated 4 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and beautiful back-splash! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 East Mobile Lane have any available units?
1852 East Mobile Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1852 East Mobile Lane have?
Some of 1852 East Mobile Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1852 East Mobile Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1852 East Mobile Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 East Mobile Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1852 East Mobile Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1852 East Mobile Lane offer parking?
No, 1852 East Mobile Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1852 East Mobile Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1852 East Mobile Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 East Mobile Lane have a pool?
No, 1852 East Mobile Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1852 East Mobile Lane have accessible units?
No, 1852 East Mobile Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 East Mobile Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1852 East Mobile Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College