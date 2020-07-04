1852 East Mobile Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering 1-month free!



A charming Renovated 4 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and beautiful back-splash! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.