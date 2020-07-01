1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

**1/2 off First month!!** **All appliances included!!** 2 bedroom + 1 bath Patio home located in Biltmore Gardens community. Close to Squaw Peak Park, Biltmore Resort, Biltmore Fashion Park, restaurants, Granada Park, and 15 minutes from everything that Phoenix has to offer. Kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator, cook top stove, oven and dishwasher, granite counter tops. Washer and dryer are also included! Gated community with fitness center and clubhouse, lap pool, and spa. Water, Sewer, and Trash are Included with rent. 2 cats and 1 dog maximum. Call now to view!