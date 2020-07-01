All apartments in Phoenix
1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39
1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39

1850 East Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1850 East Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
**1/2 off First month!!** **All appliances included!!** 2 bedroom + 1 bath Patio home located in Biltmore Gardens community. Close to Squaw Peak Park, Biltmore Resort, Biltmore Fashion Park, restaurants, Granada Park, and 15 minutes from everything that Phoenix has to offer. Kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator, cook top stove, oven and dishwasher, granite counter tops. Washer and dryer are also included! Gated community with fitness center and clubhouse, lap pool, and spa. Water, Sewer, and Trash are Included with rent. 2 cats and 1 dog maximum. Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 have any available units?
1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 have?
Some of 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 currently offering any rent specials?
1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 is pet friendly.
Does 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 offer parking?
No, 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 does not offer parking.
Does 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 have a pool?
Yes, 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 has a pool.
Does 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 have accessible units?
No, 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39 has units with dishwashers.

