1850 E Maryland Ave Unit 39

Amenities
**1/2 off First month!!** **All appliances included!!** 2 bedroom + 1 bath Patio home located in Biltmore Gardens community. Close to Squaw Peak Park, Biltmore Resort, Biltmore Fashion Park, restaurants, Granada Park, and 15 minutes from everything that Phoenix has to offer. Kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator, cook top stove, oven and dishwasher, granite counter tops. Washer and dryer are also included! Gated community with fitness center and clubhouse, lap pool, and spa. Water, Sewer, and Trash are Included with rent. 2 cats and 1 dog maximum. Call now to view!