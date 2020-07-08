All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:55 PM

1846 North 51st Street

1846 N 51st St · No Longer Available
Location

1846 N 51st St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$799 Total Move In Special if moved in on or before 05/15/2020! Ready for Immediate Move In. Two bedroom apartment at 51st St and McDowell! Home is a first floor unit that is a single story. The apartment has two bedrooms, one bath, living room, and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays $40 for water/sewer and $15 for trash per month. No pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $150 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $675 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 North 51st Street have any available units?
1846 North 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1846 North 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1846 North 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 North 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1846 North 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1846 North 51st Street offer parking?
No, 1846 North 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1846 North 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 North 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 North 51st Street have a pool?
No, 1846 North 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1846 North 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 1846 North 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 North 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 North 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 North 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 North 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

