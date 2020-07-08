1846 North 51st Street

Amenities

$799 Total Move In Special if moved in on or before 05/15/2020! Ready for Immediate Move In. Two bedroom apartment at 51st St and McDowell! Home is a first floor unit that is a single story. The apartment has two bedrooms, one bath, living room, and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays $40 for water/sewer and $15 for trash per month. No pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $150 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $675 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



