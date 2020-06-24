All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1846 North 51st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1846 North 51st Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1846 North 51st Avenue

1846 North 51st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1846 North 51st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Wedgewood Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$599 Total Move In for a move in date on or before 1/15/2019! Two bedroom apartment at 51st St and McDowell! Home is a first floor unit that is a single story. The apartment has two bedrooms, one bath, living room, and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Ready for immediate move in! Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays $40 for water/sewer and $15 for trash per month. No pets. No Section 8.

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $75 refundable cleaning deposit. $599 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 North 51st Avenue have any available units?
1846 North 51st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1846 North 51st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1846 North 51st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 North 51st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1846 North 51st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1846 North 51st Avenue offer parking?
No, 1846 North 51st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1846 North 51st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 North 51st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 North 51st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1846 North 51st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1846 North 51st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1846 North 51st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 North 51st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 North 51st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 North 51st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 North 51st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College