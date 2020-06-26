All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

1844 North 51st Street

1844 N 51st St · No Longer Available
Location

1844 N 51st St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 North 51st Street have any available units?
1844 North 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1844 North 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1844 North 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 North 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 North 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1844 North 51st Street offer parking?
No, 1844 North 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1844 North 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 North 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 North 51st Street have a pool?
No, 1844 North 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1844 North 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 1844 North 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 North 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 North 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 North 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1844 North 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
