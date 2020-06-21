All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1844 N 51st St Apt 5

1844 North 51st Street · (480) 382-9681
Location

1844 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
$699 Total Move In Special if moved in by 06/25/2020! Studio apartment on 51st & McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In. Unit is a studio apartment with a kitchen, bathroom, and a living room. Close to shopping centers, parks and restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $699 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 have any available units?
1844 N 51st St Apt 5 has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 have?
Some of 1844 N 51st St Apt 5's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1844 N 51st St Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 N 51st St Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
