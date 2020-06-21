1844 N 51st St Apt 5

Amenities

air conditioning internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

$699 Total Move In Special if moved in by 06/25/2020! Studio apartment on 51st & McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In. Unit is a studio apartment with a kitchen, bathroom, and a living room. Close to shopping centers, parks and restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $699 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!