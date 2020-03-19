All apartments in Phoenix
18420 N 25TH Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:44 AM

18420 N 25TH Street

18420 North 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18420 North 25th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Perfect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful 2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Level TownHouse has Just been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with White Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. * Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures and Ceiling Fans Throughout * Dual Pane Windows and Blinds * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back & Low Maintenance Front Yard * 2 Car Garage with Extra Storage Space * Two Community Pools * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access - Loop 101 & 51 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18420 N 25TH Street have any available units?
18420 N 25TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18420 N 25TH Street have?
Some of 18420 N 25TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18420 N 25TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
18420 N 25TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18420 N 25TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18420 N 25TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 18420 N 25TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 18420 N 25TH Street offers parking.
Does 18420 N 25TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18420 N 25TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18420 N 25TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 18420 N 25TH Street has a pool.
Does 18420 N 25TH Street have accessible units?
No, 18420 N 25TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18420 N 25TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18420 N 25TH Street has units with dishwashers.

