18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Fabulous community with loads of amenities on site. Resort atmosphere with great pricing! THIS AMAZING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, COMPUTER DESK INLET, GORGEOUS KITCHEN. Features include master walk-in-closet, ceiling fans throughout, covered balcony, black appliances in kitchen, breakfast bar, full size washer & dryer in it's own laundry room, and office area with built-in desk in hallway. This community features a swimming pool, spa, outdoor ramada, BBQ centers, game room w/billiard table, business center, clubhouse and workout facility. Water included in rent!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/18416-n-cave-creek-rd-51 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.