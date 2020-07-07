All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2

18416 North Cave Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18416 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous community with loads of amenities on site. Resort atmosphere with great pricing! THIS AMAZING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, COMPUTER DESK INLET, GORGEOUS KITCHEN. Features include master walk-in-closet, ceiling fans throughout, covered balcony, black appliances in kitchen, breakfast bar, full size washer & dryer in it's own laundry room, and office area with built-in desk in hallway. This community features a swimming pool, spa, outdoor ramada, BBQ centers, game room w/billiard table, business center, clubhouse and workout facility. Water included in rent!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/18416-n-cave-creek-rd-51 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 have any available units?
18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 have?
Some of 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 currently offering any rent specials?
18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 pet-friendly?
No, 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 offer parking?
No, 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 does not offer parking.
Does 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 have a pool?
Yes, 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 has a pool.
Does 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 have accessible units?
No, 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit: 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College