18416 N 14TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS!Located in the gated community of STONE MOUNTAIN PRESERVE.Complete remodeled 4 bed 3.5 bath home w/2 MASTER SUITES!! Bright & open custom upgraded espresso kitchen cabinets w/ white quartz counters, large island w/plenty of room for seating & storage, stainless steel appliances including fridge, drop pendant lighting, dining in kitchen to enjoy views,fireplace in family room.Over-sized master bedroom w/ 2 walk-in closets & an exercise area/office, separate exit to patio from Master Bedroom. Large custom master walk-in shower w/ separate soaking tub, private toilet room, custom espresso cabinets w/ dual sinks. Downstairs has a master bedroom w/ full bathroom, full wet bar w/breakfast bar w/ fridge & family room. 2 Covered patios to watch & enjoy the amazing AZ sunsets.