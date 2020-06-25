All apartments in Phoenix
18416 N 14TH Street
18416 N 14TH Street

18416 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18416 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS!Located in the gated community of STONE MOUNTAIN PRESERVE.Complete remodeled 4 bed 3.5 bath home w/2 MASTER SUITES!! Bright & open custom upgraded espresso kitchen cabinets w/ white quartz counters, large island w/plenty of room for seating & storage, stainless steel appliances including fridge, drop pendant lighting, dining in kitchen to enjoy views,fireplace in family room.Over-sized master bedroom w/ 2 walk-in closets & an exercise area/office, separate exit to patio from Master Bedroom. Large custom master walk-in shower w/ separate soaking tub, private toilet room, custom espresso cabinets w/ dual sinks. Downstairs has a master bedroom w/ full bathroom, full wet bar w/breakfast bar w/ fridge & family room. 2 Covered patios to watch & enjoy the amazing AZ sunsets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18416 N 14TH Street have any available units?
18416 N 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18416 N 14TH Street have?
Some of 18416 N 14TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18416 N 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
18416 N 14TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18416 N 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 18416 N 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18416 N 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 18416 N 14TH Street offers parking.
Does 18416 N 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18416 N 14TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18416 N 14TH Street have a pool?
No, 18416 N 14TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 18416 N 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 18416 N 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18416 N 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18416 N 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.
