1838 North 51st Avenue

Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

$599 Total Move In for a move in date on or before 1/15/2019! One bedroom apartment at 51st St and McDowell! Home is a first floor unit that is a single story. The apartment has one bedroom, one bath, living room, and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Ready for immediate move in! Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays $40 for water/sewer and $15 for trash per month. No pets. No Section 8.



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $75 refundable cleaning deposit. $599 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.