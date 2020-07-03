1838 N 51st St Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 internet access

$499 Total Move In Special for a move in date on or before 04/30/2020! Ready for Immediate Move In. Studio apartment at 51st St and McDowell! Home is a first floor unit that is a single story. The apartment has one bath, living room, and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays $40 for water/sewer and $15 for trash per month. No Pets. Section 8 Accepted.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $499 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



