Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1838 N 51st St Apt 1
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

1838 N 51st St Apt 1

1838 N 51st St · No Longer Available
Location

1838 N 51st St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
$499 Total Move In Special for a move in date on or before 04/30/2020! Ready for Immediate Move In. Studio apartment at 51st St and McDowell! Home is a first floor unit that is a single story. The apartment has one bath, living room, and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays $40 for water/sewer and $15 for trash per month. No Pets. Section 8 Accepted.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $499 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 have any available units?
1838 N 51st St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 have?
Some of 1838 N 51st St Apt 1's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1838 N 51st St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 N 51st St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

