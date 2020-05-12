All apartments in Phoenix
1835 East Yale Street

1835 E Yale St · No Longer Available
Location

1835 E Yale St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Greenfield Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single level unit 2 BD 1 BA, all ceramic tile.
Close to schools, transportation and entertainment.
Water trash and sewer included!
Electric and gas. Renter's Insurance Required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 East Yale Street have any available units?
1835 East Yale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1835 East Yale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1835 East Yale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 East Yale Street pet-friendly?
No, 1835 East Yale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1835 East Yale Street offer parking?
No, 1835 East Yale Street does not offer parking.
Does 1835 East Yale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 East Yale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 East Yale Street have a pool?
No, 1835 East Yale Street does not have a pool.
Does 1835 East Yale Street have accessible units?
No, 1835 East Yale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 East Yale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 East Yale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 East Yale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 East Yale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

