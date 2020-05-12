1835 E Yale St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Greenfield Acres
Single level unit 2 BD 1 BA, all ceramic tile. Close to schools, transportation and entertainment. Water trash and sewer included! Electric and gas. Renter's Insurance Required. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1835 East Yale Street have any available units?
1835 East Yale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1835 East Yale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1835 East Yale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.