All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1831 W Mulberry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1831 W Mulberry Dr
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1831 W Mulberry Dr

1831 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1831 West Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b6055f02e ---- This wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo, comes with 1 covered parking spot, onsite laundry. Close to freeways and shopping. Includes water, trash and sewer. Sorry, no pets. Summary of Requirements 2 years excellent landlord history: Landlord references or on-time mortgage history. At least two years of verifiable contractual rental history from a third-party landlord, or home ownership. References must be from an unbiased source; no roommates, family or friends. Your application may be denied for: Two or more late payments within one year, rental history reflecting past due and unpaid rent, or rental references demonstrating lease violations. Income 3x rent: We require one month of recent pay stubs or tax forms from your accountant. High debts, collections and liens will have an impact. We count income from all adults on the lease. Credit: Our credit reporting company provides us with a ?FICO? score for renters. The better your credit score, the better your chances! Bankruptcies must be discharged. We have a minimum credit score of 500. Pets: Pets & breeds are dependent on the owner?s wishes. Additional pet fees and security deposits may be required. All pets must be fixed, adult and friendly. Dogs must be approved by the owner and management. A pet profile from petscreener.com must be submitted with the application. We check criminal records. Ask us for further information. Are you ready to sign and pay rent and deposit within the next 24 hours? Move-In Costs First Full Month?s rent plus 2% administrative fee and applicable taxes Full Security Deposit $125.00 New Lease Administrative Fee $125.00 Pet Administrative Fee (when applicable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 W Mulberry Dr have any available units?
1831 W Mulberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 W Mulberry Dr have?
Some of 1831 W Mulberry Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 W Mulberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1831 W Mulberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 W Mulberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 W Mulberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1831 W Mulberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1831 W Mulberry Dr offers parking.
Does 1831 W Mulberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 W Mulberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 W Mulberry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1831 W Mulberry Dr has a pool.
Does 1831 W Mulberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 1831 W Mulberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 W Mulberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 W Mulberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College