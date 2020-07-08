1831 E South Mountain Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

SOUTH MOUNTAIN w/2 MASTER BEDROOMS and no HOA!!! RV PARKING with 10,000+ SF lot, 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms! Completely

UPGRADED with NEW 42-inch Custom Cabinets with crown molding, GRANITE counters, glass backsplash, Large Kitchen Island w/Granite,NEW stainless steel appliances, New 20-inch tile flooring, new carpet and

pad, new lights and fixtures, new water heater and new paint in/out! Large

open family room adjacent to kitchen. The bathrooms have new cabinets with granite and dual sinks and CUSTOM tile showers!! New 2-inch blinds and large back yard, move in ready with so many upgrades.



Show: Lockbox

Pets: Yes

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.