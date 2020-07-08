All apartments in Phoenix
1831 E South Mountain Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

1831 E South Mountain Ave

1831 East South Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1831 East South Mountain Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cavalier Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
SOUTH MOUNTAIN w/2 MASTER BEDROOMS and no HOA!!! RV PARKING with 10,000+ SF lot, 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms! Completely
UPGRADED with NEW 42-inch Custom Cabinets with crown molding, GRANITE counters, glass backsplash, Large Kitchen Island w/Granite,NEW stainless steel appliances, New 20-inch tile flooring, new carpet and
pad, new lights and fixtures, new water heater and new paint in/out! Large
open family room adjacent to kitchen. The bathrooms have new cabinets with granite and dual sinks and CUSTOM tile showers!! New 2-inch blinds and large back yard, move in ready with so many upgrades.

Show: Lockbox
Pets: Yes
$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 E South Mountain Ave have any available units?
1831 E South Mountain Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 E South Mountain Ave have?
Some of 1831 E South Mountain Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 E South Mountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1831 E South Mountain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 E South Mountain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 E South Mountain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1831 E South Mountain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1831 E South Mountain Ave offers parking.
Does 1831 E South Mountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 E South Mountain Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 E South Mountain Ave have a pool?
No, 1831 E South Mountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1831 E South Mountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 1831 E South Mountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 E South Mountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1831 E South Mountain Ave has units with dishwashers.

