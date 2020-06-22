Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
1829 East Yale Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1829 East Yale Street
1829 East Yale Street
No Longer Available
Location
1829 East Yale Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Greenfield Acres
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large single level unit, all ceramic tile,
Close to shopping, schools and entertainment.
Water trash and sewer included.
(APS & SW Gas)
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1829 East Yale Street have any available units?
1829 East Yale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1829 East Yale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1829 East Yale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 East Yale Street pet-friendly?
No, 1829 East Yale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1829 East Yale Street offer parking?
No, 1829 East Yale Street does not offer parking.
Does 1829 East Yale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 East Yale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 East Yale Street have a pool?
No, 1829 East Yale Street does not have a pool.
Does 1829 East Yale Street have accessible units?
No, 1829 East Yale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 East Yale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 East Yale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 East Yale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 East Yale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
