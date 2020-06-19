Popular open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and wood laminate floors in great room. Master bedroom downstairs and upstairs with additional bedroom upstairs. Carpet in bedrooms and halls. Tile in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1826 N 83rd Ln have any available units?
1826 N 83rd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1826 N 83rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1826 N 83rd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.