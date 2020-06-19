All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:11 AM

1826 N 83rd Ln

1826 North 83rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1826 North 83rd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Popular open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and wood laminate floors in great room. Master bedroom downstairs and upstairs with additional bedroom upstairs. Carpet in bedrooms and halls. Tile in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 N 83rd Ln have any available units?
1826 N 83rd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1826 N 83rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1826 N 83rd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 N 83rd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1826 N 83rd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1826 N 83rd Ln offer parking?
No, 1826 N 83rd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1826 N 83rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 N 83rd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 N 83rd Ln have a pool?
No, 1826 N 83rd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1826 N 83rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 1826 N 83rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 N 83rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 N 83rd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 N 83rd Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 N 83rd Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

