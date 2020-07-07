All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18241 North 20th Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18241 North 20th Parkway
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:06 AM

18241 North 20th Parkway

18241 North 20th Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18241 North 20th Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18241 North 20th Parkway have any available units?
18241 North 20th Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18241 North 20th Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
18241 North 20th Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18241 North 20th Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 18241 North 20th Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 18241 North 20th Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 18241 North 20th Parkway offers parking.
Does 18241 North 20th Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18241 North 20th Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18241 North 20th Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 18241 North 20th Parkway has a pool.
Does 18241 North 20th Parkway have accessible units?
No, 18241 North 20th Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 18241 North 20th Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 18241 North 20th Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18241 North 20th Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 18241 North 20th Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College