18216 N 33RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a carport, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a covered patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, recessed lighting, easy access to the rest of the home, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.