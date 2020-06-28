All apartments in Phoenix
1820 E Morten Avenue
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:55 PM

1820 E Morten Avenue

1820 East Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1820 East Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Poolside unit with two bedrooms and two baths. Unit has hardwood like flooring.Washer and Dryer are included. Assigned parking for one vehicle. Hoa and Rental Tax included. Income requirement is 3 times the lease amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 E Morten Avenue have any available units?
1820 E Morten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 E Morten Avenue have?
Some of 1820 E Morten Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 E Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1820 E Morten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 E Morten Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1820 E Morten Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1820 E Morten Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1820 E Morten Avenue offers parking.
Does 1820 E Morten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 E Morten Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 E Morten Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1820 E Morten Avenue has a pool.
Does 1820 E Morten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1820 E Morten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 E Morten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 E Morten Avenue has units with dishwashers.
