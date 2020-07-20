All apartments in Phoenix
1819 W DEER CREEK Road

1819 West Deer Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1819 West Deer Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, updated single level home in Foothills Club West! Desirable split great room floor plan that's open and bright! Large kitchen with ample cabinets and counter tops, a breakfast bar, nook, and stainless-steel appliances including a wine fridge. Master bath remodeled with a new raised vanity, marble counter top, 2 sinks, and separate shower/tub. Many upgrades include newer carpet, 17-inch tile on the diagonal, neutral paint, 2 in wood blinds, ceiling fans, surround sound with speakers in the ceiling, new AC/heater in 2011 + more. Situated on a large North/South lot, the low maintenance yard has a flagstone patio & walkway, covered patio, and serene mountain views. Well maintained and lightly lived in this very clean home is move in ready! A rated Kyrene schools and Desert Vista HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 W DEER CREEK Road have any available units?
1819 W DEER CREEK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 W DEER CREEK Road have?
Some of 1819 W DEER CREEK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 W DEER CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
1819 W DEER CREEK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 W DEER CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 1819 W DEER CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1819 W DEER CREEK Road offer parking?
Yes, 1819 W DEER CREEK Road offers parking.
Does 1819 W DEER CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 W DEER CREEK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 W DEER CREEK Road have a pool?
No, 1819 W DEER CREEK Road does not have a pool.
Does 1819 W DEER CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 1819 W DEER CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 W DEER CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 W DEER CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.
