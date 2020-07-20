1819 W DEER CREEK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, updated single level home in Foothills Club West! Desirable split great room floor plan that's open and bright! Large kitchen with ample cabinets and counter tops, a breakfast bar, nook, and stainless-steel appliances including a wine fridge. Master bath remodeled with a new raised vanity, marble counter top, 2 sinks, and separate shower/tub. Many upgrades include newer carpet, 17-inch tile on the diagonal, neutral paint, 2 in wood blinds, ceiling fans, surround sound with speakers in the ceiling, new AC/heater in 2011 + more. Situated on a large North/South lot, the low maintenance yard has a flagstone patio & walkway, covered patio, and serene mountain views. Well maintained and lightly lived in this very clean home is move in ready! A rated Kyrene schools and Desert Vista HS.