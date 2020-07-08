All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1819 W Brookwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1819 W Brookwood Court
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

1819 W Brookwood Court

1819 West Brookwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1819 West Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed/2 bath single level home in quiet, family friendly community of Foothills Club West. Neutral paint tones, plantation shutters & updated flooring throughout this bright & open floorplan. Kitchen has SS appliances, pantry & granite counters. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & master bath w/ beautiful tile vanity. 2 car garage. Delightful backyard w/ covered patio, lush grass & large shade tree. Located w/in the award winning Kyrene & Tempe Union school districts. South Mountain hiking trails are only steps away! Easy access to freeway with shopping & dining nearby. Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 W Brookwood Court have any available units?
1819 W Brookwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 W Brookwood Court have?
Some of 1819 W Brookwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 W Brookwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1819 W Brookwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 W Brookwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1819 W Brookwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1819 W Brookwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1819 W Brookwood Court offers parking.
Does 1819 W Brookwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 W Brookwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 W Brookwood Court have a pool?
No, 1819 W Brookwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1819 W Brookwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1819 W Brookwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 W Brookwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 W Brookwood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College