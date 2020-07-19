All apartments in Phoenix
1819 North 40th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:41 AM

1819 North 40th Street

1819 North 40th Street · (480) 448-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1819 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit I3 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 condo with all tile and wood plank flooring, fully updated kitchen, fresh neutral paint, premium lower level unit, spacious over sized bedrooms, private tranquil community grounds, community pool, gated, nearby by schools, off street parking, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 North 40th Street have any available units?
1819 North 40th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1819 North 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1819 North 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 North 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1819 North 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1819 North 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1819 North 40th Street offers parking.
Does 1819 North 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 North 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 North 40th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1819 North 40th Street has a pool.
Does 1819 North 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 1819 North 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 North 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 North 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 North 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 North 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
