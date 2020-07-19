1819 North 40th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 condo with all tile and wood plank flooring, fully updated kitchen, fresh neutral paint, premium lower level unit, spacious over sized bedrooms, private tranquil community grounds, community pool, gated, nearby by schools, off street parking, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.