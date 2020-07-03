1819 East Indianola Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

wow! absolutely gorgeous remodeled phoenix 3/2 house with updated custom paint, tile flooring, like new carpet, fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master with enclosed bathroom, washer/dryer, storage, off street parking, huge backyard with child play structure, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.