Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1819 East Indianola Avenue

1819 East Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1819 East Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous remodeled phoenix 3/2 house with updated custom paint, tile flooring, like new carpet, fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master with enclosed bathroom, washer/dryer, storage, off street parking, huge backyard with child play structure, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 East Indianola Avenue have any available units?
1819 East Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 East Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 1819 East Indianola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 East Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1819 East Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 East Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1819 East Indianola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1819 East Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1819 East Indianola Avenue offers parking.
Does 1819 East Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 East Indianola Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 East Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 1819 East Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1819 East Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1819 East Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 East Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 East Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

