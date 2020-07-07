All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1817 West Earll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1817 West Earll Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1817 West Earll Drive

1817 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1817 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,878 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 West Earll Drive have any available units?
1817 West Earll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 West Earll Drive have?
Some of 1817 West Earll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 West Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1817 West Earll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 West Earll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 West Earll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1817 West Earll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1817 West Earll Drive offers parking.
Does 1817 West Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 West Earll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 West Earll Drive have a pool?
No, 1817 West Earll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1817 West Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 1817 West Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 West Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 West Earll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College