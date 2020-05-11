Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1817 E KINGS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1817 E KINGS Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1817 E KINGS Avenue
1817 East Kings Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1817 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
REAL NICE 1 BEDROOM,1 BATH HOUSE, PRIVATE YARD LARGE GARAGE, WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP IN GARAGE.NO H.O.A.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 E KINGS Avenue have any available units?
1817 E KINGS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1817 E KINGS Avenue have?
Some of 1817 E KINGS Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1817 E KINGS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1817 E KINGS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 E KINGS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1817 E KINGS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1817 E KINGS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1817 E KINGS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1817 E KINGS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 E KINGS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 E KINGS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1817 E KINGS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1817 E KINGS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1817 E KINGS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 E KINGS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 E KINGS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College