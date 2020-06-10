All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1815 West Tuckey Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great Location! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse style living over 1,000 sqft! Tile flooring. Townhouses face the pool with ground level entry. Downstairs has 1/2 bath, and kitchen open to living area. Upstairs has two large bedrooms with 1 full bathroom. Non-enclosed front porch area, with a balcony above gives this home plenty of outdoor space. Ceiling fans and light fixture throughout. Water/sewer/trash included in rent, tenant pays electric and cable. Onsite Laundry. 1 assigned carport parking per unit. Additional parking in front. Walk to the light rail and just a few minutes from the I17. Great area on quite street. Small complex, friendly environment. Easy to tour! Hurry - Apply today!! Apply and get approved for move in by 1/1/2020 and receive a move-in special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 W TUCKEY Lane have any available units?
1815 W TUCKEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 W TUCKEY Lane have?
Some of 1815 W TUCKEY Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 W TUCKEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1815 W TUCKEY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 W TUCKEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1815 W TUCKEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1815 W TUCKEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1815 W TUCKEY Lane does offer parking.
Does 1815 W TUCKEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 W TUCKEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 W TUCKEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1815 W TUCKEY Lane has a pool.
Does 1815 W TUCKEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 1815 W TUCKEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 W TUCKEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 W TUCKEY Lane has units with dishwashers.
