1815 W TUCKEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Great Location! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse style living over 1,000 sqft! Tile flooring. Townhouses face the pool with ground level entry. Downstairs has 1/2 bath, and kitchen open to living area. Upstairs has two large bedrooms with 1 full bathroom. Non-enclosed front porch area, with a balcony above gives this home plenty of outdoor space. Ceiling fans and light fixture throughout. Water/sewer/trash included in rent, tenant pays electric and cable. Onsite Laundry. 1 assigned carport parking per unit. Additional parking in front. Walk to the light rail and just a few minutes from the I17. Great area on quite street. Small complex, friendly environment. Easy to tour! Hurry - Apply today!! Apply and get approved for move in by 1/1/2020 and receive a move-in special.