1815 N 50TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious Living Spaces and Rooms. Fireplace. Tile and Laminate Floors in Living Areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Comfortable. Covered back patio. Plenty of room for parking. Tenant to pay rent+tax. Tenant to verify all information pertinent to them.