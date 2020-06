Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Gorgeous HUGE 2 bed 1 bath apartment, wood floors, HUGE kitchen all rooms are extra large.

This kitchen is unbelievable, its enormous like a full size house kitchen, Huge master bedroom, very large 2nd bedroom, beautiful polished wood look floors throughout.



Small private shaded backyard off of kitchen.

Nicely appointed grounds,

Large private off street parking lot for the complex. 1 pet limit with non refundable pet fee.

Contact us to schedule a showing.