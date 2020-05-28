1814 E FAWN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

IMMACULATE 1-Story GREAT-ROOM Home. GATED Community. Large Split 2nd Bdrm ... plus HOME-OFFICE/DEN. Stainless Kitchen with Island & Walk-in Pantry. Very Spacious Master Bedroom. Master Bath Toilet room, Shower & Tub, Large Walk-in Closet. Beautiful Tile in Living Areas & Halls. Surround Sound Wiring & Speakers. 23ft+ Extended Garage. Security System available. Greenbelt Picnic Park half-block at end of Cul-de-sac. Corner North-backing lot. Large north-facing Covered Patio. Pebbletec Fenced Pool - full Pool Service included in rent. Easy Access to downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor, Tempe & Chandler. Close to Mountain & Canal Trails & Golf. You'll love Living & Entertaining here. Come See!