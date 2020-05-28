All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1814 E FAWN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1814 E FAWN Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:46 AM

1814 E FAWN Drive

1814 East Fawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1814 East Fawn Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Las Colinas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATE 1-Story GREAT-ROOM Home. GATED Community. Large Split 2nd Bdrm ... plus HOME-OFFICE/DEN. Stainless Kitchen with Island & Walk-in Pantry. Very Spacious Master Bedroom. Master Bath Toilet room, Shower & Tub, Large Walk-in Closet. Beautiful Tile in Living Areas & Halls. Surround Sound Wiring & Speakers. 23ft+ Extended Garage. Security System available. Greenbelt Picnic Park half-block at end of Cul-de-sac. Corner North-backing lot. Large north-facing Covered Patio. Pebbletec Fenced Pool - full Pool Service included in rent. Easy Access to downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor, Tempe & Chandler. Close to Mountain & Canal Trails & Golf. You'll love Living & Entertaining here. Come See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 E FAWN Drive have any available units?
1814 E FAWN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 E FAWN Drive have?
Some of 1814 E FAWN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 E FAWN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1814 E FAWN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 E FAWN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1814 E FAWN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1814 E FAWN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1814 E FAWN Drive offers parking.
Does 1814 E FAWN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 E FAWN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 E FAWN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1814 E FAWN Drive has a pool.
Does 1814 E FAWN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1814 E FAWN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 E FAWN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 E FAWN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College