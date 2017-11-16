All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail

1813 West Eagle Talon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1813 West Eagle Talon Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BD 3.5 BA 4058 SQ FT 2 STORY HOME IN THE FIRESIDE AT NORTERRA COMMUNTY IN N. PHOENIX. 2 LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. CARPET IN BEDROOMS. WOOD SHUTTERS. BACK YARD HAS BUILT IN BBQ AND ARTIFICIAL TURF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail have any available units?
1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail have?
Some of 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail offers parking.
Does 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail have a pool?
No, 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail have accessible units?
No, 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail has units with dishwashers.

