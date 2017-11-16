1813 W EAGLE TALON Trail

BD 3.5 BA 4058 SQ FT 2 STORY HOME IN THE FIRESIDE AT NORTERRA COMMUNTY IN N. PHOENIX. 2 LARGE MASTER BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. CARPET IN BEDROOMS. WOOD SHUTTERS. BACK YARD HAS BUILT IN BBQ AND ARTIFICIAL TURF.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
