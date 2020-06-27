Rent Calculator
1812 North 26th Place
1812 North 26th Place
1812 N 26th Pl
No Longer Available
Location
1812 N 26th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sunset Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Small complex, Cool tile floors, updated bathroom, huge bedroom, large living area, small fenced back patio area,centrally located.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1812 North 26th Place have any available units?
1812 North 26th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1812 North 26th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1812 North 26th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 North 26th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1812 North 26th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1812 North 26th Place offer parking?
No, 1812 North 26th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1812 North 26th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 North 26th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 North 26th Place have a pool?
No, 1812 North 26th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1812 North 26th Place have accessible units?
No, 1812 North 26th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 North 26th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 North 26th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 North 26th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 North 26th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
