1810 N 51st Street - 2
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:20 AM
1810 N 51st Street - 2
1810 N 51st St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1810 N 51st St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful East Phoenix community of 2 bedroom, 1 bath single story apartments featuring updated kitchens and baths, with washer and dryer and private patios.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1810 N 51st Street - 2 have any available units?
1810 N 51st Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1810 N 51st Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 N 51st Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 N 51st Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1810 N 51st Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1810 N 51st Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1810 N 51st Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1810 N 51st Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 N 51st Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 N 51st Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1810 N 51st Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1810 N 51st Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1810 N 51st Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 N 51st Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 N 51st Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 N 51st Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 N 51st Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
